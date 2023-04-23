BSA Troop 623 helps clean up Weko Beach Campground

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Boy Scouts of America Troop 623 out of St. Joseph, Michigan, was doing its part for Earth Day.

Staying at the Weko Beach Campground this weekend, they wanted to leave the space better than they found it.

As part of this service project, they helped clean up the playground by raking up leaves, shoveling sand from walkways, and picking up trash.

“You know, helping give back to the community, every rank advancement in Scouts requires some hours of service, trying to teach the youth that they need to be part of a community and how they can do that,” says John Frambach, a committee member with BSA Troop 623. “And it also helps to remind them that what they do has a big impact. You can’t just leave something behind and expect somebody else to take care of it. It’s good that they know that as part of taking care of something that, they can give back.”

Frambach says this was all part of helping Weko Beach prepare for the busy summer season.

BSA Troop 623 is based out of the First Congregational Church in St. Joseph, Michigan.

