Boy Scout Troop 623 helps clean up Weko Beach Campground

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Boy Scouts of America Troop 623 out of St. Joseph, Mich., was doing its part for Earth Day.

Staying at the Weko Beach Campground this weekend, they wanted to leave the space better than they found it.

As part of this service project, they helped clean up the playground by raking up leaves, shoveling sand from walkways, and picking up trash.

“You know, helping give back to the community, every rank advancement in Scouts requires some hours of service, trying to teach the youth that they need to be part of a community and how they can do that,” says John Frambach, a committee member with BSA Troop 623. “It also helps to remind them that what they do has a big impact. You can’t just leave something behind and expect somebody else to take care of it. It’s good that they know that as part of taking care of something, they can give back.”

Frambach says this was all part of helping Weko Beach prepare for the busy summer season.

BSA Troop 623 is based out of the First Congregational Church in St. Joseph, Mich.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Isolated showers today and cool; Freeze Warning tonight

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Isolated showers today, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Freeze Warning tonight!

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 4-23-23

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Freeze warning in effect from 12am-8am Monday morning

News

Celebration of life planned for 11-year-old shooting victim

Updated: 57 minutes ago
People are coming together this weekend to honor the life of a boy who was tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week.

News

Police searching for suspect in Philippa Street shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Keith Hardy, 23, of Chicago, faces multiple charges for the murder of Marlon Hudson, 25, of Gary.

News

525 Foundation, DEA partner for Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drug Take Back event allowed people to drive up and drop off drugs with no questions asked.

Latest News

News

Police: Michigan City woman stole from sleeping elderly nursing home patients

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
A 25-year-old Michigan City woman is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing rings from LaPorte nursing home residents.

News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Michiana Jeep Club Road Rally

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Michiana Jeep Club Road Rally

News

Benton Harbor Hall Park Earth Day

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Researchers studying Weko Beach shoreline

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Using drones, they gather data and map about five miles of shoreline over an extended period.

News

earth day weko beach

Updated: 11 hours ago