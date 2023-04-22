Record Store Day returns to Michiana

(WNDU) - Trying to score some vinyl? Well, now’s your chance!

Saturday, April 22, is recognized as National Record Store Day, a time to get out and support local music businesses that offer CDs, 45s, LPs, and everything in between.

There are many places you can get your music fix, including:

And if you’re worried you won’t get the chance to collect some records this Saturday, don’t fret! The next South Bend Record Show returns on Sunday, June 4.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.