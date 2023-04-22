Record Store Day returns to Michiana

(submitted)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Trying to score some vinyl? Well, now’s your chance!

Saturday, April 22, is recognized as National Record Store Day, a time to get out and support local music businesses that offer CDs, 45s, LPs, and everything in between.

There are many places you can get your music fix, including:

And if you’re worried you won’t get the chance to collect some records this Saturday, don’t fret! The next South Bend Record Show returns on Sunday, June 4.

