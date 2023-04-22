Pet Vet: Laundry and Dishwasher Pods

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Laundry detergent packets are in the news these days, and not always in the most positive manner, with stories of abuse and misuse. Although these products are making it easier for your laundry and dishwashing chores, they can also pose a risk for your pets.

Pods, as they are called, are both functional and attractive, but our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser told us on 16 News Now Saturday morning, beware as pets are attracted to them, too.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

