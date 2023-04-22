New York woman sentenced for trying to murder friend with drug-laced cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for...
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.(QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman was sentenced for attempting to murder and steal the identity of a friend who resembles her.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.

Phenazepam is currently sold as a prescription drug in Russia but does not have an accepted medical use in the United States.

Tsvyk was found unconscious the next day in bed surrounded by pills containing the same sedative.

Police said the scene was staged to serve as a cover-up.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Tsvyk found that her passport, work authorization card and other valuables worth more than $3,000 were missing from her home.

Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday and will likely be deported to Russia after her release, according to her lawyer.

Nasyrova’s attorney said he has filed for a notice of appeal to challenge his client’s conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
Police investigating after shots fired into Mishawaka home
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud
Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old

Latest News

If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.
2nd Chance Pet: Kiser
If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.
2nd Chance Pet: Kiser
WNDU Vault: USA Today gets it's start and speaks at Notre Dame
WNDU Vault: USA Today gets it's start and speaks at Notre Dame
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Mama's Against Violence
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Mama's Against Violence