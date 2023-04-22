Man charged in connection to Phillipa Street shooting that killed 1, injured 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged with murder after a shooting in South Bend that claimed the life of one man and injured two people.

Keith Hardy, 23, of Chicago, faces multiple charges for the murder of Marlon Hudson, 25, of Gary.

According to court documents, Hudson was involved in a verbal argument with Hardy as either stood on opposite sides of Phillipa Street. The argument progressed until Hardy displayed a gun and fired at Hudson and a woman near him. Hudson was killed by the gunfire, and the woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An associate of Hudson’s fired back but missed Hardy and struck another woman in the hip.

Through interviews, police were able to determine that the second woman struck by gunfire was in a relationship with Hardy. The mother of the woman said she had picked Hardy up from the train station on Sunday, and he had been staying with them.

A warrant is still out for Hardy’s arrest. He is wanted for murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. He is described as big/medium build with long dreads and crooked teeth.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level five felony is one to six years.

If you come into contact with Hardy or know of his whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574- 235-9263, leave an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, or call 911.

