Friends of the St. Joe River pick up litter this Earth Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Aprill 22nd is Earth Day, and to honor it, The Friends of the St. Joe River Assocation are inviting the community to help them pick up trash along the banks of the St. Joseph River.

From 9:30 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., volunteers came to pick up litter from the Howard Park to Veterans Park.

Trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, doughnuts, and coffee were provided, and organizers shared that its all to help out our local community and the planet.

“I think that just every little thing we do can help the planet. It can help our community. You pick up litter, it helps the community look nice and clean and beautiful, it also helps wildlife and the planet,” Brian Will.

