Fans excited for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is holding it’s annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday afternoon — and despite the weather, fans were still excited to get out and cheer on the Fighting Irish.

Early morning tailgaters couldn’t wait to get set up and start the day, showing off their Notre Dame gear, cars, outfits, and pride — all while showing the world that regardless of whether it’s a scrimmage game or a home opener, Notre Dame fans are going to come out and show their support.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Notre Dame play football,” one fan told 16 News Now at a tailgate on Saturday morning. “Just being in the stadium, being out here, obviously it’s a lot of fun. Gonna have a big crowd, going to have a lot of people here tailgating today. . . so, we’re really excited.”

The game starts at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mike Brown, ex-Notre Dame Leprechaun turned author, joined us from the tailgates on 16 News Now Saturday Morning ahead of the Blue Gold-Game. You can watch our interview with him in the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.