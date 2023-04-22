Benton Harbor fashion club building confidence in students

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Benton Harbor High School students are learning to stitch one outfit at a time.

“Tiger Stitch Fashion” club has been a real game-changer for these students.

Dontrell Sims started the afterschool club last month.

Students learn how to design clothes and talk about latest fashion trends.

“Even though we’ve only been doing it for about a month, we’ve seen growth. We’ve seen turnaround...It’s just their confidence, knowing...if we grab a pair of scissors, grab some fabric, we can make whatever we want to make,” said Sims.

Right now, they are working on hemming garments for a fashion show coming up in Philadelphia

“These students here they have a very very very bright future and dealing with the things that they deal with on a day-to-day basis, I felt it was necessary to not only just have fashion club, but give them the opportunity to just come in and just be free...And so that’s really what fashion club does: gives them the opportunity, number one, to have a safe space, but utilize their skills, their talents and just really build from their ideas,” said Sims.

Sims is a New York Fashion Week Featured Designer and is self-taught.

“Actually, I have always had an eye for fashion. It really wasn’t until my wife got pregnant that I kind of got the idea that I need to make her clothes...I literally touch fabric and have a vision and I do what the fabric tells me to do,” said Sims.

Student Za’Chari Sanders said he has been into fashion since he was a little boy.

He is also self-taught and learned by gluing things together.

He makes and sells things like stacked jeans, hoodies and shirts.

“It actually makes me feel good. It’s keeping money in my pocket at a young age. It makes me feel good as a person. Starting to see how life really works. Making me take a few steps ahead,” said Sanders.

Sanders said he enjoys this club and thinks it will help him achieve big dreams.

“I know I want to start my own business, open up a shop and set up my own clothing,” said Sanders.

They could use things like fabric and more sewing machines.

If you would like to donate, please reach out to Benton Harbor High School.

