525 Foundation, DEA partner for Drug Take Back Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

In Michiana, the 525 Foundation and DEA worked together at seven different locations to help residents dispose of their prescription and over-the-counter medications that are either expired or not being used anymore.

The Drug Take Back event allowed people to drive up and drop off drugs with no questions asked.

The drop offs have been known for being completely anonymous and free of charge, with volunteers saying it’s all about keeping drugs off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

“I hope for the community it means that we’re saving people’s lives,” said Cindy Endicott. “And that’s what Becky’s foundation is about, the 525, is to save people’s lives, so that they don’t have to go through what Becky and Mike went through.”

The collected drugs will be taken to one location in Indianapolis to be burned and disposed of.

For more information on the 525 Foundation, click here.

