The 525 Foundation and DEA are helping Michiana Take Back Drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - April 22nd is National Drug Take Back Day.

In Michiana, the 525 Foundation and DEA worked together at 7 different locations to help residents dispose of their prescription and over the counter medications that are either expired or not being used anymore.

The St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend was one of those locations.

The Drug Take Back event allowed people to drive up and drop off drugs with no questions asked.

The drop offs have been known for being completely anonymous and free of charge, with volunteers saying it’s all about keeping drugs off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

“I hope for the community it means that we’re saving people’s lives. And that’s what Becky’s foundation is about, the 525, is to save people’s lives so that they don’t have to go through what Becky and Mike went through,” said volunteer, Cindy Endicott.

The collected drugs will be taken to one location in Indianapolis to be burned and disposed of.

