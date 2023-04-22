The 525 Foundation and DEA are helping Michiana Take Back Drugs

Drug Take Back day
Drug Take Back day(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - April 22nd is National Drug Take Back Day.

In Michiana, the 525 Foundation and DEA worked together at 7 different locations to help residents dispose of their prescription and over the counter medications that are either expired or not being used anymore.

The St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend was one of those locations.

The Drug Take Back event allowed people to drive up and drop off drugs with no questions asked.

The drop offs have been known for being completely anonymous and free of charge, with volunteers saying it’s all about keeping drugs off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

“I hope for the community it means that we’re saving people’s lives. And that’s what Becky’s foundation is about, the 525, is to save people’s lives so that they don’t have to go through what Becky and Mike went through,” said volunteer, Cindy Endicott.

The collected drugs will be taken to one location in Indianapolis to be burned and disposed of.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud
Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
Police investigating after shots fired into Mishawaka home
Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old

Latest News

River cleanup
Friends of the St. Joe River pick up litter this Earth Day
If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.
2nd Chance Pet: Kiser
If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.
2nd Chance Pet: Kiser
WNDU Vault: USA Today gets it's start and speaks at Notre Dame
WNDU Vault: USA Today gets it's start and speaks at Notre Dame