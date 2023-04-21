Wide receiver turned defensive back Lorenzo Styles enters transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rosters for Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game were set on Thursday… but on Friday, we learned that the Gold team will be with one less player.

Wide receiver turned defensive back Lorenzo Styles has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’S Pete Thamel.

Styles made the move this spring to the defensive side of the ball, where he played in high school.

Now, he intends to play in the secondary somewhere else.

Styles had 54 career catches for the Irish. 30 of them came last season.

Notre Dame receiver Lorenzo Styles is in the NCAA transfer portal. He caught 30 balls for the Irish last season. He has 54 career catches. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 21, 2023

