Wide receiver turned defensive back Lorenzo Styles enters transfer portal

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rosters for Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game were set on Thursday… but on Friday, we learned that the Gold team will be with one less player.

Wide receiver turned defensive back Lorenzo Styles has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’S Pete Thamel.

Styles made the move this spring to the defensive side of the ball, where he played in high school.

Now, he intends to play in the secondary somewhere else.

Styles had 54 career catches for the Irish. 30 of them came last season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame unveils ‘The Shirt 2023’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Since 1990, “The Shirt” has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. the student body, alumni, and fans each football season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds draft for Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Draft rounds were split by position just like last year, but quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner were pre-assigned to ensure they'd go head-to-head on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s basketball adds grad transfer Anna DeWolfe

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Her addition will hopefully help to offset the loss of fifth-year 3-point specialist Dara Mabrey.

Notre Dame

ND running back Chris Tyree taking more reps at receiver

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Chris Tyree, Notre Dame's third-leading rusher last season, has been working more with the wideouts this spring as opposed to the tailbacks.

Latest News

News

Former Notre Dame star, NFL veteran Jaylon Smith to open ramen bar on campus

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In addition to ramen, JINYA's menu features tacos, salads, rice bowls, curry, and more.

Basketball

Reynolds sisters announce commitments to Purdue

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The announcements came after the University of Maryland lost both of the Washington High School standouts back in late March.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s basketball adds transfer Julian Roper II from Northwestern

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Roper has two seasons of eligibility remaining after being a key bench piece for the Wildcats last season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s Ven-Allen Lubin enters transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Lubin is the fifth player to leave the Irish men’s basketball program since the end of the season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles experimenting on defense

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Styles played defensive back in high school, and now it seems he may try to make the transition here at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library.