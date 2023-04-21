Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now stopped by the Walmart off of Portage Road Friday morning and were told by employees that few items remained on the shelves.

The signage on the outside of the building had been removed, and employees shared that the doors will be closed for good, once the last employees clock out at 7 p.m.

16 News Now talked to South Bend’s Chamber of Commerce CEO, Jeff Rea, last month when the closing was first announced.

“As a major retailer shuts their doors often times those spaces sit empty for a while. I think what we have to be careful of is it doesn’t have a debilitating impact on the rest. There’s a small strip center up front, there’s some other uses in and around that area, and many of them located there because of the big traffic generator that a Walmart was,” Rea said in an interview back in March of 2023.

Stay with 16 News Now as we keep you updated on what moves into that space Walmart has left behind.

