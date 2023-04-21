Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisan Market postponed to May 6

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Elkhart County event was rescheduled because of the weather.

The Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisan Market was supposed to take place on Saturday, but organizers decided to push the event back two weeks to May 6 due to the possible rain and chilly temps.

It’s one of Nappanee’s largest events, with more 20 food vendors and over 70 artisan vendors.

The event will take place on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barns at Nappanee.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.