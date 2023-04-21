South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of South Bend dentists have been charged with healthcare billing fraud.

Dr. Paul McLeod and Dr. Trang Mai are married. The pair owned and operated South Bend Family Dentistry, off Portage Avenue.

An indictment handed down earlier this month accuses them of billing Medicaid for dental work that was never done or was not necessary.

The fraudulent claims were allegedly filed from January 2016 until November 2019.

The pair also practiced at Family Dentistry in Bremen.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
A police investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Bend...
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
2 injured in Elkhart shooting
Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel
Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Latest News

While the scene was filled on Thursday with police trying to solve the crime, it was filled on...
Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old
Juvenile Magistrate LaPorte
LaPorte Circuit Court swears in first African American Judge in county history
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Randy Ebright of Mishawaka High School (left) and Ryan Mitchell of Hums Elementary School (right)
2 School City of Mishawaka teachers surprised with ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards
Martie Salt interviews a team of medical experts on how they are giving more control to...
Medical Moment: Giving patients more agency through ‘smart rooms’