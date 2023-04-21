South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of South Bend dentists have been charged with healthcare billing fraud.

Dr. Paul McLeod and Dr. Trang Mai are married. The pair owned and operated South Bend Family Dentistry, off Portage Avenue.

An indictment handed down earlier this month accuses them of billing Medicaid for dental work that was never done or was not necessary.

The fraudulent claims were allegedly filed from January 2016 until November 2019.

The pair also practiced at Family Dentistry in Bremen.

