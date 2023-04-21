Potawatomi Zoo visits The WNDU Studios to talk ospreys

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht were joined by the Potawatomi Zoo on 16 News Now at 4 to answer some of your questions about the ospreys that are making our WNDU studio tower home!

They also brought Betty, a red-tailed hawk and ambassador animal at the zoo, to explain some differences between the two types of birds.

To watch the full segment from the show, watch the video above!

Meanwhile, if you’d like to keep an eye on the ospreys that are forming a nest on our studio tower, you can click on this story or click on this stream.

