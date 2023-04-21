Police investigating after shots fired into Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after several shots were fired into a home in the city early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard. Police say eight people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, such as surveillance video footage of the incident, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

