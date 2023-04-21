Notre Dame unveils ‘The Shirt 2023’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has unveiled “The Shirt 2023″ for the upcoming football season.

The front says “March on to Victory 2023,” while the back says “Rally for Old Notre Dame.”

Since 1990, “The Shirt” has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. the student body, alumni, and fans each football season. During its 34 years, more than 3 million shirts have been sold, benefitting various student needs.

“The Shirt” is believed to be the single highest-selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation, with more than 160,000 being sold annually.

The unveiling comes one day before Notre Dame’s annual spring football game, the Blue-Gold Game, on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.

“The Shirt 2023″ is available now on the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website.

