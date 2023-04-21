Michigan bill would remove barriers for nurse practitioners.

LANSING (WNDU) - At a time when nurses and doctors are quitting, Michigan lawmakers are hoping to reverse the trend across the state.

A bipartisan proposal introduced in the Michigan Legislature would remove barriers for nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners are among the most trained health care providers, having more specialized training and requiring a master’s or doctoral degree. But in Michigan, they need to contract with a doctor in order to see patients.

“I have a contract with a physician, but he never sees my patients,” said Denise Hershey, a nurse practitioner.

Denise Hershey has been a nurse practitioner for more than 25 years, starting her career in rural communities like Ithica. She says right now, it can be hard to find doctors willing to go into underserved areas.

“To be able to practice without a signature would allow us to go into these areas and fill a need that currently has a large gap,” Hershey said.

“There are communities in our state that are struggling with access to health care professionals,” said Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor. “We need to be doing everything we can, here in this building, here in the state Capitol, to make sure we expand access.”

Access State Senator Rick Outaman says he notices what is needed in his community.

“Now when I look for a family physician, when I go for an annual check-up or bi-annual, it’s usually a different doctor every time,” said Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes.

Nurse practitioners say if the law is changed, this will help with staffing shortages across the state and allow for practices to open up.

“I have NP students that choose to leave the state for a state with full practice authority,” Hershey finished.

The Michigan State Medical Society doesn’t think this is the right solution to the doctor shortage. It says in a statement Thursday afternoon, “Patients are best served by a team-based approach to health care” and “Patients benefit from the additional training and expertise that comes from having a physician on the team.”

Hershey says the pandemic highlighted the need for this law change.

“Lack of access increased health disparities and increased the chance of worse outcomes in patients,” Hershey said.

