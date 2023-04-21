Marshall County breaks ground on US 31 railroad overpass after tragedy

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A busy and dangerous stretch of US 31 in Marshall County is getting a safety makeover, in memory of a teenager who died at a rail crossing there five years ago.

Owen Abbott was just 13 when he was killed in December of 2018.

He was on a field trip when his school bus was hit from behind by a truck. The bus had stopped at the rail crossing on US 31 just south of 13th road. It is a federal requirement for school buses and trucks carrying hazardous materials to stop at rail crossings. INDOT reported seven crashes from that location between 2018-2022.

Today, lawmakers, INDOT, engineers and Owen’s family gathered for the groundbreaking of a railroad overpass, so this type of tragedy won’t happen again.

“I drove this road for years and after that tragic day I said, ‘We got to get this fixed!’” said Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot, R-Goshen. “This is about getting rid of grade crossings where hazardous materials and school buses have to stop in high-speed traffic.”

The over $28 million project was awarded to Milford, Indiana contractor Phend & Brown.

“Once this is done and taking this little aspect out of this area we’re going to be smooth sailing in both directions like it is for a majority of US 31 and that will be a good feeling,” said Indiana State Police Public Information Officer, Sergeant Ted Bohner.

The northbound bridge will be built first. INDOT says drivers can expect two-way traffic to be moved to the southbound lanes of the highway as construction begins.

This project is expected to take two years.

