Man arrested in connection to Elkhart shooting

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured two people on Thursday in Elkhart.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Navneet Singh, 29, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting in the 800 block of Hiawatha Drive yesterday.

An investigation reveals that Singh shot a 31-year-old woman before allegedly shooting himself.

The woman’s condition is stable, and she is expected to survive.

Singh has been booked into the Elkhart County Jail as formal criminal charges are processed at the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

