Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Three Rivers Middle School arraigned

James Roberts Jr.
James Roberts Jr.(St. Joseph County, Michigan Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man accused of threatening to “shoot up” Three Rivers Middle School last week has been arraigned.

James Roberts Jr., 54, has been arrested in connection with the call. Police say Roberts called WWMT-TV News Channel 3 in Kalamazoo and made the threat.

After a police investigation, including a search of Roberts’ home, no weapons were found.

He was arrested for making terrorist threats and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

