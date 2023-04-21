LIVE: Community leaders responding to deadly shooting of 11-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders are holding a press conference on Friday morning in response to the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy on Thursday in South Bend.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on a ShotSpotter notification. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-boy, identified as T’yon Horston of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Horston was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The press conference is taking place in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street, where the shooting happened. You can watch it in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.