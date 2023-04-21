LaPorte Circuit Court swears in first African American Judge in county history

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - Erika C. Stallworth was previously the Executive Director of the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center.

Stallworth has accomplished a large variety of things throughout her life, and her credentials are one of many reasons she was chosen and appointed by LaPorte Circuit Court Judge, Thomas Alevizos.

“We’re highlighting the fact that something should’ve been done before. It’s being done now, and it’s being filled by a person with such tremendous talent,” Alevizos said.

On Friday afternoon, in a packed courtroom full of friends, family, and other LaPorte County Judges, Stallworth took the oath to fulfill her duties as the court’s Juvenile Magistrate.

“You know, I lean heavily on my faith, so I can do all things through Christ. I know that he brought me into this position for a reason and so I will continue to believe that and lean on that and seek wisdom as I make decisions,” Stallworth said.

Stallworth will now be responsible for judging juvenile delinquency, and ‘CHIN’ cases, and while she shared with 16 News Now that she understands the pressure of the job, she said she’s ready for the challenge.

For more information on Erika C. Stallworth, including her full bio, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
A police investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Bend...
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
2 injured in Elkhart shooting
Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel
Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Latest News

While the scene was filled on Thursday with police trying to solve the crime, it was filled on...
Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Randy Ebright of Mishawaka High School (left) and Ryan Mitchell of Hums Elementary School (right)
2 School City of Mishawaka teachers surprised with ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards
Martie Salt interviews a team of medical experts on how they are giving more control to...
Medical Moment: Giving patients more agency through ‘smart rooms’