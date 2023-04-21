LaPorte Circuit Court swears in first African American Judge in county history

LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - Erika C. Stallworth was previously the Executive Director of the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center.

Stallworth has accomplished a large variety of things throughout her life, and her credentials are one of many reasons she was chosen and appointed by LaPorte Circuit Court Judge, Thomas Alevizos.

“We’re highlighting the fact that something should’ve been done before. It’s being done now, and it’s being filled by a person with such tremendous talent,” Alevizos said.

On Friday afternoon, in a packed courtroom full of friends, family, and other LaPorte County Judges, Stallworth took the oath to fulfill her duties as the court’s Juvenile Magistrate.

“You know, I lean heavily on my faith, so I can do all things through Christ. I know that he brought me into this position for a reason and so I will continue to believe that and lean on that and seek wisdom as I make decisions,” Stallworth said.

Stallworth will now be responsible for judging juvenile delinquency, and ‘CHIN’ cases, and while she shared with 16 News Now that she understands the pressure of the job, she said she’s ready for the challenge.

