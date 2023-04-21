Gov. Holcomb signs bill outlawing gun switches

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a bill to outlaw the adaptation of a semi-automatic firearm into a machine gun.

House Bill 1365, authored by Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, received bipartisan support in the Indiana Legislature before hitting Gov. Holcomb’s desk on Thursday. Our sister station WTHR reports that the bill expands on state law to include Glock switches that are already illegal under federal law.

According to law officials, switches can modify existing firearms to rapidly fire bullets in a matter of seconds so long as the trigger remains pulled.

With this bill signed into law, police don’t have to rely on federal prosecutors to press charges, meaning those in possession of a switch could face felony charges under state law.

Rep. Gore, a Marion County sheriff’s department captain, said that switches can often be made on 3D printers and have been used in several state shootings this year.

