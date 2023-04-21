First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers this weekend

Scattered showers Friday morning will end by 10 AM. Coolest temperatures over the next 10 days will move in this Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRIDAY: Slight chance of a few lingering showers during the early morning hours. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 62F. Low 40F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: On-and-off showers will be possible on Saturday but conditions turn mostly dry on Sunday. Friday’s cold front will keep temperatures from reaching into the 50s this weekend. Rain chances are highest in the early morning on Saturday and late evening.

