Evansville woman charged with federal hate crime after stabbing IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU/WTHR/WPTA) - A 56-year-old Evansville woman has been charged with a federal hate crime after the U.S. Department of Justice says she stabbed an 18-year-old IU student of Chinese descent in a racially-motivated attack earlier this year.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the charge claims Billie Davis willfully attacked the 18-year-old from Carmel “because of the victim’s race and national origin” back on Jan. 11 on a bus near the university’s campus. The indictment also alleges Davis attempted to kill her.

The victim told officers she was waiting for the doors to open to exit the bus when Davis hit her repeatedly in the head. While at the hospital, doctors found multiple stab wounds on her head.

Davis is facing state charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Her trial is set for June.

