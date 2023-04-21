Elkhart man dies in Marshall County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man died from his injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Marshall County.

It happened just before 2:50 p.m. on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say they received several calls about the vehicle, a blue Chevy Impala, before the crash.

According to police, the Chevy collided with cable barriers and rolled over before coming to rest on its side on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Jordan Cahall of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

