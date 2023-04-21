Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
A police investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Bend...
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
2 injured in Elkhart shooting
Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel
Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Latest News

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Jordan Cahall of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elkhart man dies in Marshall County crash
As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard
The 11-year-old who was killed in Thursday night's shooting on N. Johnson Street has been...
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy