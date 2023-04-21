Cultivate Food Rescue to share mission of sustainability at upcoming events

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend non-profit that is no stranger to sustainability is planning to share its mission with the Michiana community through a couple of upcoming events.

Dozens of volunteers go to the Cultivate Food Rescue kitchen every day to repurpose, repackage, and redistribute food to families in need of easy-to-make, hot meals.

This weekend, the organization is inviting the community to attend Music for Food Michiana’s Spring 2023 concert featuring the Fischoff Chamber Music Academy. It takes place at Howard Park in South Bend on Sunday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds from the concert will benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.

On Monday, April 24, the organization is partnering with South Bend’s Sustainability Office to host a viewing and discussion of the documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at the South Bend Technology Resource Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Often, we talk about feeding people, and that’s where our hearts and passions are,” said Jim Conklin, executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue. “But our other passion is really about sustainability and not wasting the resources that we put into all this food.”

For more information on how to register for the documentary screening, click here.

If you would like to volunteer with Cultivate, click here.

