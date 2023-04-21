Cultivate Food Rescue to share mission of sustainability at upcoming events

By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend non-profit that is no stranger to sustainability is planning to share its mission with the Michiana community through a couple of upcoming events.

Dozens of volunteers go to the Cultivate Food Rescue kitchen every day to repurpose, repackage, and redistribute food to families in need of easy-to-make, hot meals.

This weekend, the organization is inviting the community to attend Music for Food Michiana’s Spring 2023 concert featuring the Fischoff Chamber Music Academy. It takes place at Howard Park in South Bend on Sunday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds from the concert will benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.

On Monday, April 24, the organization is partnering with South Bend’s Sustainability Office to host a viewing and discussion of the documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at the South Bend Technology Resource Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Often, we talk about feeding people, and that’s where our hearts and passions are,” said Jim Conklin, executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue. “But our other passion is really about sustainability and not wasting the resources that we put into all this food.”

For more information on how to register for the documentary screening, click here.

If you would like to volunteer with Cultivate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Donny is still waiting

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Donny is an ambitious kid who dreams of going to college one day. He is looking for a family through the Indiana Adoption Program.

Events

South Bend Cubs to host craft beer night in July

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs will be hosting another craft beer night this summer at Four Winds Field!

Community

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

525 Foundation’s DEA Take Back Day happening on Saturday

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s time to spring-clean those medicine cabinets, Michiana!

Latest News

Events

National Work Zone Awareness Week underway

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
National Work Zone Awareness Week started on Monday, and you can do your part to help keep construction zones safe.

News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Award-winning SBCSC TV/Radio program

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Matthew Pandori and Lydia Thurston from the SBS TV / WETL 91.7 Radio class at the South Bend Community School Corporation joined us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about how they’re ready to become the next generation of talent in TV, radio, and film.

Community

Volunteers at Busy Hands of Michiana committed to helping community

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
|
By Carmen Feucht
With over 60 active volunteers, the organization is all about helping others.

Events

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event at SJC Fairgrounds

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Michiana Crime Stoppers will be hosting a “Spring Shredding Event” this Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Allie

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Allie, as she prefers to be called, is in the 9th grade. She enjoys cooking and listening to Christian music.

Events

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community this week.