Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders held a press conference on Friday morning in response to the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy on Thursday in South Bend.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on a ShotSpotter notification. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-boy, identified as T’yon Horston of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Horston was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The press conference took place in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street, where the shooting happened. You can rewatch it in the video attached below:

