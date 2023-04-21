Annual Sisterhood Girls Conference empowers young women

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a conference was held in an effort to empower young girls in Michiana.

The annual “Sisterhood Girls Conference” happened at the Ivy Tech Community College early in the morning.

Sisterhood is a multicultural group of Riley High School students, and the event incorporates students from other local schools.

The program helps young ladies build self-esteem, leadership skills, advance their career goals, and more.

“These girls are coming together trying to empower them to step outside of their comfort zone,” said Charan Richards with the Sisterhood Conference. “How to positively use their voices and advocate for themselves.”

Our own Monica Murphy was even the emcee for today’s event!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
A police investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Bend...
11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified
2 injured in Elkhart shooting
Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel
Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Latest News

While the scene was filled on Thursday with police trying to solve the crime, it was filled on...
Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old
Juvenile Magistrate LaPorte
LaPorte Circuit Court swears in first African American Judge in county history
Portage Road Walmart Closed
Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed
Randy Ebright of Mishawaka High School (left) and Ryan Mitchell of Hums Elementary School (right)
2 School City of Mishawaka teachers surprised with ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards
Martie Salt interviews a team of medical experts on how they are giving more control to...
Medical Moment: Giving patients more agency through ‘smart rooms’