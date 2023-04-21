Annual Sisterhood Girls Conference empowers young women

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a conference was held in an effort to empower young girls in Michiana.

The annual “Sisterhood Girls Conference” happened at the Ivy Tech Community College early in the morning.

Sisterhood is a multicultural group of Riley High School students, and the event incorporates students from other local schools.

The program helps young ladies build self-esteem, leadership skills, advance their career goals, and more.

“These girls are coming together trying to empower them to step outside of their comfort zone,” said Charan Richards with the Sisterhood Conference. “How to positively use their voices and advocate for themselves.”

Our own Monica Murphy was even the emcee for today’s event!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.