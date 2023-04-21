2 School City of Mishawaka teachers surprised with ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teachers with the School City of Mishawaka found out on Friday morning they were both named “Teacher of the Year” for 2023.

Randy Ebright of Mishawaka High School and Ryan Mitchell of Hums Elementary School were surprised with the awards by students and staff.

After receiving his award, Ebright thanked those around him.

“I really appreciate this, and I’m grateful and blessed,” he said. “I would also like to definitely thank my colleagues, and I want to thank you guys. You guys hopefully know how much I care about you.”

On behalf of WNDU-TV, congrats to both Ebright and Mitchell on their awards!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.