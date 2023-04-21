2 School City of Mishawaka teachers surprised with ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teachers with the School City of Mishawaka found out on Friday morning they were both named “Teacher of the Year” for 2023.

Randy Ebright of Mishawaka High School and Ryan Mitchell of Hums Elementary School were surprised with the awards by students and staff.

After receiving his award, Ebright thanked those around him.

“I really appreciate this, and I’m grateful and blessed,” he said. “I would also like to definitely thank my colleagues, and I want to thank you guys. You guys hopefully know how much I care about you.”

On behalf of WNDU-TV, congrats to both Ebright and Mitchell on their awards!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting of 11-year-old

Updated: moments ago
While the scene was filled on Thursday with police trying to solve the crime, it was filled on Friday with community leaders who are trying to wrap their heads around it.

News

LaPorte Circuit Court swears in first African American Judge in county history

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Erika C. Stallworth was sworn in and appointed as the first ever Judicial Officer in LaPorte County.

News

Walmart off of Portage Road is officially closed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The Walmart off of Portage Road in South Bend has officially closed.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Giving patients more agency through ‘smart rooms’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hospitals are now implementing cutting-edge technology to improve patient care and safety while giving nurses more time to do what they are trained to do, which is helping patients.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: Smart rooms are giving patients more agency

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers this weekend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Scattered showers Friday morning will end by 10 AM. Coolest temperatures over the next 10 days will move in this Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Annual Sisterhood Girls Conference empowers young women

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The program helps young ladies build self-esteem, leadership skills, advance their career goals, and more.

Crime

South Bend dentists charged with healthcare billing fraud

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Dr. Paul McLeod and Dr. Trang Mai are facing fraud charges associated with a years-long healthcare billing scheme.

News

Marshall County breaks ground on US 31 railroad overpass after tragedy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
It’s in memory of 13-year-old Owen Abbott, who died at the rail crossing in December 2018.