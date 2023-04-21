11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on a ShotSpotter notification. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. His autopsy is set for Friday.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Showers and a few storms moving through

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through tonight and early tomorrow morning

What's Good

Michiana robotics teams competing at world championship in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Among them are Twin Branch Elementary School’s “Sunny Delights”, Penn High School’s team “The Black Knights”, and LaPorte High School’s “Slicer Tech” just to name a few.

News

South Bend Community Schools names 2023 Teacher of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Adams High School Social Worker Mark Geissler has been selected as the South Bend Community School Corporation 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds draft for Blue-Gold Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Draft rounds were split by position just like last year, but quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner were pre-assigned to ensure they'd go head-to-head on Saturday.

Latest News

News

4/20 celebrations in Southwest Michigan are once again a “hit”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
We stopped by a few dispensaries in Michigan to see all the people "rolling" up to get inside their doors today.

News

Notre Dame football holds draft for Blue-Gold Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner were pre-assigned to ensure they'd go head-to-head on Saturday.

News

Irish women’s basketball adds grad transfer Anna DeWolfe

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a big get, as DeWolfe was a top-40 scorer in the country last season.

News

Washington Panthers head football coach Todd Stammich resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago
During his four years at Washington, the Panthers went 14-24.

News

South Bend 2023 Teacher of the Year

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Busy day for marijuana dispensaries in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago