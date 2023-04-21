11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on a ShotSpotter notification. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. His autopsy is set for Friday.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

