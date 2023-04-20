Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning at a Mishawaka hotel.

The Mishawaka Police Department says officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to the Extended Stay of America in the 5300 block of N. Main Street. Police say they received several 911 calls regarding the shooting, including one from a juvenile who was on scene.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in a room on the second floor. Police say the woman, who was conscious and talking to police, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, one person on scene was arrested for an arrest warrant out of Elkhart County.

Guests at the Extended Stay were asked to shelter-in-place for a short period of time. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

