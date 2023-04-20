Woman almost faints after seeing $1 million prize

Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.
Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.(NC Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in southeastern North Carolina nearly fainted after winning $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Eunice Brown told officials with the NC Education Lottery that she “had to come back down to earth” after her $30 scratch-off purchase landed her a win, adding that she “really did feel numb.”

She called her son right away to tell him the news.

“My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying,’” she said. “I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

Brown got lucky at the same store where she bought the lottery ticket about a year ago when she won $5,000 on a different scratch-off ticket. Her $1 million win, however, was a little more difficult to process.

“I looked at the ticket and didn’t believe it,” she said. “Like I could see it, but just couldn’t believe it.”

Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.

She plans to use the winnings to pay bills and share some with her family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
Troopers found approximately14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately16.9 grams of...
Tip leads to arrest of South Bend woman for dealing meth, cocaine
The area of the reported shooting.
Police investigating reported shooting at Brookside Mobile Home Park
Burton received the award on April 19, 2023.
Penn’s Markus Burton named 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball
2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School

Latest News

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
Man accused of carjacking double amputee, leaving him on train tracks pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
For a handful of Michiana school robotics teams, the dream of making it to the World Robotics...
Michiana schools compete in Robotics World Championship
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal,...
Muslims end Ramadan, begin holiday amid war, reconciliation
William Swihart faces preliminary charges of three felony counts of burglary and three...
Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Marshall County