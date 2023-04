SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Todd Stammich is resigning as head coach of the Washington Panthers football team after four seasons.

That’s according to WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby.

During his four years at Washington, the Panthers went 14-24. They were 2-8 last season.

BREAKING: Todd Stammich resigns as @sbwathletics football coach after four seasons. pic.twitter.com/dtDRntkB3o — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) April 20, 2023

