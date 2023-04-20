Verge ‘Brother Sage’ Gillam to be honored with African American Legacy Award.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend History Museum has announced the winner of its 2023 “African American Legacy Award.”

Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam will be given the award at the museum’s Juneteenth luncheon on Tuesday, June 13, at the Oliver Gardens from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The award celebrates the contributions of members of the African American community in the St. Joseph River Valley and is meant to honor the legacies and achievements of past generations.

Gillam’s advocacy and civil rights work has a rich history. As a descendant of Michigan freedom-seekers, Gillam has been involved with the Black community of Michiana for decades, starting a community-wide Kwanzaa celebration in the 90s, as well as the Black Man Think Tank.

Gillam has given presentations about the Underground Railroad and Black history across countless colleges, universities, museums, and forums over the years. He was also the first social worker at the Tolsen Center in Elkhart and an equal employment opportunity officer for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Gillam’s award comes from a committee of community leaders, who selected Gillam as the recipient amid several other nominations.

“We are extremely proud to present the 2023 African American Legacy Award to Brother Sage,” said Brian Harding, the executive director of the History Museum. “He is an extraordinary man who has helped many to understand the important role of the African American community in the development of the St. Joseph River Valley. Learning about this history is vital for the people of our region, the state of Indiana, and our country.”

Tickets for the event are $60.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets by clicking here.

The Oliver Gardens are located at 808 W. Washington St.

