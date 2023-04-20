Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart man

Roger Ray
Roger Ray(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help finding a missing Elkhart man.

Roger Ray, 69, was last seen around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police say Ray is 6 feet tall and approximately 300 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Ray’s whereabouts, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.

