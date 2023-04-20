‘Signing Day’ held for Niles HS seniors going into skilled trades

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Thursday was “Signing Day” for some high school seniors in Michiana… but it wasn’t the kind of signing day you’re probably more familiar with.

Like the signing day for high school athletes, 23 seniors at Niles High School who are going into different skilled trade professions had their moment in the spotlight, as they signed their letters of intent for their future endeavors.

After putting his pen to paper, Nathan Baker told 16 News Now how much he appreciated all of those who came out on Thursday to support his decision.

“It’s really great to be around people that you know and see, and meet new people, too,” Baker said. “Because just being around people — around in the community, making new friends, learning new things, new obstacles to overcome, and just being around others — just really helps with talking with others.”

Ryan Boeskool, executive director of the Greater Niles Chamber, said Thursday was made to celebrate students who were making a very important decision in their lives.

The signing day happened in conjunction with the College and Career Day at Niles High School.

