SBCSC honors teachers during ‘Celebration of Excellence in Teaching’ ceremony

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community Schools honored teachers on Wednesday night.

The event started at 5:30 p.m. in the Adams High School auditorium, with 30 awards presented to teachers for their dedication and excellence in education. The district’s superintendent thanked teachers for their commitment to education for the city’s future generations.

“These honorees this evening represent the heart of our school district and its mission, ensuring that every student thrives and belongs,” said Dr. Todd Cummings, the school system’s superintendent. “Instill in every student a desire to achieve more and make a difference in the world.”

It was a “Home School” award for Mark Geissler, a social worker at Adams, as he was named this year’s “Teacher of the Year.”

The runner-up was Adam Zache, a fifth grade teacher at Swanson Traditional School.

