One woman injured but in stable condition after shooting in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was injured in a shooting at the Extended Stay in the 5300 block of N Main Street in Mishawaka in the early morning of April 20, according to the Mishawaka Police Department.

The call came in at 4:15a.m. She was taken to the hospital where she is now in stable condition.

One person was arrested at the scene and detained at the Mishawaka Police Department for questioning.

Guests at the Extended Stay were asked to shelter-in-place for a short period of time, but everything has returned to normal.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

