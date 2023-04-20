Notre Dame football holds draft for Blue-Gold Game
Buchner, Hartman to play opposite sides in Saturday’s spring game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year’s NFL Draft is still one week away, but the Notre Dame football team held its Blue-Gold Game Draft on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday afternoon’s spring game.
Unfortunately, 16 News Now was not allowed inside the war room this year, as the draft was closed to the media. But we do know it was a similar format to last year.
We’ll again see running backs coach Deland McCullough leading one team, while defensive line coach Al Washington leads the other. Draft rounds were split by position just like last year, but quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner were pre-assigned to ensure they’d go head-to-head on Saturday.
This will be a great chance for Irish fans to make their own evaluations on the ongoing quarterback battle. Both signal-callers have been very complimentary of each other so far.
“It’s been great. That room has been incredible,” Hartman said. “It’s been a lot of fun to kind of have that connection, have those guys have your back. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.
“Tyler has a mastery at it, so it’s been fun to learn from him, watch him,” Hartman added. “He’s a lot more smooth than I am. Admittingly, he’s a better athlete than I am as well. So, he’s kind of got me on a lot of those. But it’s been cool to watch. I watch his footwork every time.”
Buchner responded to that by saying Hartman is selling himself short.
“He doesn’t need my help,” Buchner said. “Sam’s done an unbelievable job of getting himself prepared from the moment he got here. He works his tail off, he’s always in the building, studying all the time. So, he doesn’t give himself enough credit. He works his butt off, and I learn from him just as much as what he said.”
Meanwhile, their coaches seem to be enjoying their compliments for each other.
“We think as a staff that’s probably the best part, that they really bonded, which you have to in that room to get things solved,” said Gerad Parker, offensive coordinator. “So, the development has happened well off the field, which really helps it. . . That’s what Notre Dame is about. We want to put special people in this program from the head coach down.”
The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game takes place on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. Meanwhile, the rosters for each team are listed below (courtesy of sportsillustrated.com):
BLUE TEAM
QB Tyler Buchner
QB Kenny Minchey
RB Audric Estime
WR Chris Tyree
WR Tobias Merriweather
WR Deion Colzie
WR Rico Flores Jr.
WR Braylon James
TE Holden Staes
TE Andrew Yanoshak
OT Blake Fisher
OT Tosh Baker
G Andrew Kristofic
G Sam Pendleton
G Brennan Wicks
C Ashton Craig
C Pat Coogan
DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah
DE Kobi Onyuke
VYP Junior Tuihalamaka
DT Rylie Mills
DT Gabriel Rubio
NG Jason Onye
LB Marist Liufau
LB Nolan Ziegler
LB Drayk Bowen
LB Preston Zinter
LB Jerry Rullo
S DJ Brown
S Marty Auer
CB Benjamin Morrison
CB Clarence Lewis
CB Ryan Barnes
CB Isaiah Dunn
K/P Bryce McFerson
LS Rino Montaforte
GOLD TEAM
QB Sam Hartman
QB Steve Angeli
QB Dylan Devezin
RB Gi’Bran Payne
RB Sam Assaf
WR Jayden Thomas
WR Jaden Greathouse
WR Matt Salerno
WR Leo Scheidler
WR Alex Whitman
WR Chase Dixon
TE Davis Sherwood
OT Joe Alt
OT Aamil Wagner
OG Billy Schrauth
OG Rocco Spindler
OG Quinn Murphy
C Zeke Correll
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
DE Alexander Ehrensberger
DE Aiden Gobaira
VYP Jordan Botelho
VYP Josh Burnham
DT Donovan Hinish
DT Tyson Ford
NG Howard Cross III
NG Aidan Keanaaina
LB JD Bertrand
LB Jaylen Sneed
LB Jaiden Ausberry
LB Tre Reader
S Xavier Watts
S Ramon Henderson
CB Jaden Mickey
CB Chance Tucker
ATH Lorenzo Styles
K Zac Yoakum
K Chris Salerno
LS Michael Vinson
INJURED PLAYERS
RB Logan Diggs
RB Jadarian Price
RB Chase Ketterer
RB Chris Velotta
WR Jack Polian
TE Mitchell Evans
TE Eli Raridon
TE Kevin Bauman
TE Justin Fisher
TE Charlie Selna
TE Barret Liebentritt
OL Ty Chan
DT Devan Houstan
LB Jack Kiser
LB Prince Kollie
CB Cam Hart
CB Christian Gray
S Thomas Harper
S Ben Minich
S Adon Shuler
S Eddie Scheidler
