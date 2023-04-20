New restaurant Rose & Crown to open in former Baroda Tap & Grille location

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - A new food spot is opening up in Baroda!

The English-style pub Rose & Crown will be opening in the former Baroda Tap & Grille building.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the new founder closed the sale on Wednesday. The owner, England native Nick Geaney, ran a similar restaurant before moving to the U.S. to work in manufacturing.

Geaney has plans to make some changes to the building, including larger windows, hanging flower baskets outside, and a new floor.

The pub is set to open in May and plans to be open seven days a week.

