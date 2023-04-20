Mishawaka Schools ask taxpayers to continue funding referendum

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Schools is asking taxpayers to continue funding a multi-million-dollar referendum that will be on the May 2 ballot.

People gathered at Mishawaka City Hall to talk about it on Wednesday night.

The 2016 operating referendum expires this year.

“This referendum is a renewal of the 2016 operating referendum, so what we mean by that is that the tax rate will remain the same,” said Superintendent of School City of Mishawaka Dr. Theodore Stevens.

While money from that referendum helped with things like new technology, the new referendum will help with things like competitive salaries, new positions and enhancing safety in every building, like upgrading security cameras and putting school resource officers in every building.

Some Mishawaka Common Council members said they support the referendum and added “good schools need good communities.”

“Initially I was very skeptical about the need for a referendum and what I learned over the last couple of years has really convinced me that School City of Mishawka needs it,” said Mishawaka Common Council Member Kate Voelker.

The referendum could bring $2.7 million to the district each year over the next eight years.

“We have five-thousand students and eight square miles of assessed value. The dollars that come in for operating for School City of Mishawaka is very very small...,” said Voelker.

The corporation said they will fulfill their promise.

“To that end, certainly going to be open and transparent. We are hopeful if this passes they can start seeing resource officers showing up in the buildings and all the components we’ve talked about all along to hold us accountable,” said Stevens.

