Medical Moment: Curbing opioid dependence after surgery

(WNDU) - One in five people who have been prescribed opioids to manage pain from surgery find themselves struggling to stop taking the drugs after their physical recovery.

Opioid addiction has been called a crisis. There’s now a shift away from opioid painkillers after a procedure.

“Total joint replacement, tummy tucks, lung surgery,” listed Michelle Humeidan, an anesthesiologist at The Ohio State University. “Those are at the top of my list of very painful procedures.”

But any surgery can be painful to recover from. Doctor Michelle Humeidan is a pain management expert at Ohio State. She’s leading an initiative to minimize opioids for pain relief. She says patients should start preparing before surgery by taking acetaminophen at home.

“We kind of load that up in the system in the day or so before surgery, and then that helps us have to give less opiates for their pain control,” Humeidan explained.

During surgery, doctors use numbing medicine that blocks the pain transmission to the brain and spinal cord. Then after surgery, patients can take over-the-counter acetaminophen or Ibuprofen and use an anesthetic PATC, like lidocaine.

“Other types of interventions like heat, ice, elevation, those types of things, those can’t be underestimated,” Humeidan continued.

Doctor Humeidan says data shows non-opioid pain management results in less nausea and shorter hospital stays.

“Where we used to have patients that would require an overnight stay or two that are going home now after surgery,” Humeidan finished.

Doctor Humeidan says hospital data shows a 50% reduction in opioid pain medication use among hospitalized patients, and that reduction remains consistent for patients as they recover at home.

She says while opiates do have their role, it’s important that they be used as a backup instead of first-line treatment.

