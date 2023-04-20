Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say he committed several burglaries in Marshall County.

Police were first called to the 6000 block of Michigan Road after a woman said she saw a man in her basement. After she found the man, she told police he fled from the home on a bicycle.

Officers from multiple departments apprehended the suspect, identified as William Swihart, a short time later.

During their investigation, police learned that Swihart burglarized two homes in the 6000 block of Michigan Road, as well as a home in the 13000 block of 6A Road. Police later discovered that a building on S. Center Street in Plymouth had also been broken into.

Swihart has not been formally charged. He faces preliminary charges of three felony counts of burglary and three misdemeanor counts of theft.

He’s currently in the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

