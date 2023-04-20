Lippert gives back to local nonprofits, schools

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As National Volunteer Week Continues, one company is making a difference.

The 4th annual Lippert Pack-Out is underway.

Over the course of three days, more than a thousand Lippert employees pack boxes full of necessities for local nonprofits.

This year, the Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties, La Casa de Amistad and several schools will receive boxes from Lippert.

“Our mission is making lives better,” said Adam Kronk, Chief Culture & Leadership Development Officer at Lippert. “And so when we can do something, when we can harness the talents and the resources of our business to make an impact in the community, it’s a win win.”

The Pack-Out wraps up Thursday evening.

