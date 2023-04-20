LangLab opens artist-run café in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new café in South Bend for local artists to check out!

The café is now open inside LangLab, located at 1302 High Street, near the intersection of Sample Street and Lincolnway East.

The café is open Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The days and hours are based on surveys of nearby IUSB students, staff, and faculty, but it’s open to all residents.

The menu features coffee, soups, sandwiches, and baked goods. The café will have a meal-based artist residency program and will become a bar with alcoholic drinks from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“The idea is that we have food, coffee, and we support local artists,” said Stephanie Rizk, owner of LangLab. “We employ local artists at a living wage, and also give them an opportunity to work on their art in this space, and display their art in this space.”

