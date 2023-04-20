Irish women’s basketball adds grad transfer Anna DeWolfe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is getting active in the transfer portal this week by adding graduate transfer guard Anna DeWolfe from Fordham University.

This is a big get, as DeWolfe was a top-40 scorer in the country last season. Over the course of her college career, she has averaged 17 points per game.

Her addition will hopefully help to offset the loss of fifth-year 3-point specialist Dara Mabrey. The addition of DeWolfe’s leadership will also be welcomed, as Notre Dame remains a relatively young team.

Welcome to The Bend, Anna! 🏠💚



☘️3-time First Team All-A-10

☘️2021 A-10 Co-Player of the Year

☘️Ranked 32nd nationally with 18.4 PPG last season

☘️Fordham’s third all-time leading scorer#GoIrish☘️ // @annadewolfe20 pic.twitter.com/dqYddo6o5Y — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) April 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.